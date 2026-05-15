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One cat dies in Belleair Bluffs house fire: LFR

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WFTS
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LARGO, Fla. — One cat died in a house fire in Belleair Bluffs on Friday morning, according to Largo Fire Rescue (LFR).

Crews initially responded to a residential structure fire at 2051 North Overbrook Avenue. One person was home at the time and evacuated with no injuries, according to a news release.

One cat died in the fire, with no other injuries reported, LFR said.

Officials said the scene is now under control, though crews remain on site for overhaul.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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