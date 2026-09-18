Owners of car found submerged in St. Pete can't say how vehicle got there: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — So, how did that vehicle end up in the water off Crisp Park in St. Petersburg on Thursday?
It seems that nobody knows.
The St. Petersburg Police Department contacted both registered owners of the 2019 Kia Optima that as found in the water, and learned they were not injured.
Police arrived at the park shortly before 7 a.m. on Thursday in response to a vehicle in the water.
But nobody was found inside.
The owners provided no explanation on how the car ended up in the water, police officials said.
The vehicle was towed out of the water, and the owners will be responsible for fees to take possession, police officials said.
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