Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Palm Harbor man riding electric bike killed in Pinellas crash

Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
Florida-Highway-Patrol-cruiser-FHP
Posted
and last updated

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Harbor man was killed riding an electric bike early Sunday morning after he was hit by a car on U.S. Highway 19, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Kia Optima, driven by a 36-year-old Holiday woman, was traveling northbound on U.S. highway 19 at about 12:25 a.m. 

At the same time, the 60-year-old victim was driving the electric bicycle westbound on Cypress Drive. 

At the intersection of the two roadways, the bicyclist turned north into the path of the Kia and was hit by the vehicle, the report stated.

The man died at the scene.

"I was 100% sure it was them."

A Tampa Bay area landscaping business owner narrowly avoided losing $15,000 to scammers who impersonated his bank and knew his detailed banking history. Tampa Bay 28 I-Team Investigator shares his story and how to spot the same "cash bag scam".

Tampa small business owner nearly lost $15K to sophisticated 'cash bag scam'

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.