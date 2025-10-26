Palm Harbor man riding electric bike killed in Pinellas crash

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Harbor man was killed riding an electric bike early Sunday morning after he was hit by a car on U.S. Highway 19, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Kia Optima, driven by a 36-year-old Holiday woman, was traveling northbound on U.S. highway 19 at about 12:25 a.m.

At the same time, the 60-year-old victim was driving the electric bicycle westbound on Cypress Drive.

At the intersection of the two roadways, the bicyclist turned north into the path of the Kia and was hit by the vehicle, the report stated.

The man died at the scene.