Pedestrian struck by Sunstar ambulance in Palm Harbor crash

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday night after being struck by a Sunstar Paramedics ambulance at the intersection of U.S. Highway 19 and Innisbrook Drive in Palm Harbor, according to the company.

Sunstar officials said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. as the ambulance was heading north on U.S. Highway 19, responding to a medical emergency in Tarpon Springs. Preliminary information indicated the pedestrian was walking a bicycle across the road against a red traffic signal when they entered the ambulance’s path, according to a news release.

The crew stopped immediately and began providing emergency medical care before transporting the patient to a trauma center, Sunstar officials said.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Preliminary findings show the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing and the bicycle had no light, per the Sunstar news release.

“This is a tragic accident that has impacted many lives,” said Richard Schomp, chief operating officer of Sunstar Paramedics, in the release. “Our thoughts are with the patient, family members and everyone affected by this incident. We remain hopeful for a positive outcome.”