CLEARWATER, Fla. — Retired NYPD officers learn about 9/11 health benefits in Clearwater

There's a push to protect police officers who responded to the Sept. 11 attack on the World Trade Centers.

Watch video of event

Retired NYPD officers learn about 9/11 health benefits in Clearwater

Thursday, more than 100 retired NYPD officers were reunited in Clearwater and learned about the World Trade Center Health Program. The bill helps first responders who responded to the attack receive health care. Many of them developed health problems like cancer because of the toxins they were exposed to.

Michael Barasch is one of the lawyers for the 9/11 community. He says the program covers all co-pays and deductibles for 9/11-related illnesses.

"Take advantage of these programs. Please, I urge you, they've now linked 69 cancers. I lose 2 clients a day, Brad, and it's just heartbreaking. But what's even worse is when I find out people never took advantage of the programs while they were alive," Barasch said.

He says people who develop cancer are entitled to $250,000. And if they die of cancer, their families are entitled to another $250,000.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.