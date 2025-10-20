PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A local organization now has funding to help improve the safety of our streets in Pinellas County.

"I hear the ambulance, the fire department almost every day…because people try to beat the traffic light," said Emad Alyum, who owns a shop called Aladdin Mediterranean Market.

He said the U.S. 19 and Curlew intersection is very dangerous.

Organization receives grant money to help identify dangerous roads in Pinellas County

"It’s dangerous because now people when they make a u-turn, they have to wait. So if they have no patience, you’re not going to make it when the light change, so you have to wait 2, 3, 4 minutes," said Alyum.

Steve Turano owns a post office near the intersection. He’s noticed the traffic issues too.

"Turns onto curlew, traffic on curlew, it's quite dangerous," said Turano.

Not only is the intersection dangerous, a current road project, an overpass is being built in the area, is causing more traffic and keeping people from being able to access local businesses.

"I lot of people, they try to come here and they just keep going," said Alyum.

"People are so fearful of driving on U.S. 19 because of the intensity of the traffic, they aren’t sure where to turn in to come here," said Turano.

But soon areas like Curlew and U.S. 19 could see some more immediate solutions.

An organization called Forward Pinellas just received $400,000 in grant money to find the most dangerous roadways and intersections in Pinellas.

"Really analyzing crash data…so we will be looking at the last five years of crash data and then identifying what we call a high injury network, which is where the largest number of crashes are occurring on our roadway system," said Valerie Brookens, with Forward Pinellas.

Leaders with Forward Pinellas also said they will be installing cameras at dangerous intersections to identify what is causing crashes.

Brookens said the data will help them make recommendations for road safety improvement projects.

Turano said any safety changes are welcomed.

"We have a lot elderly around here who walk, drive bikes, electric bikes, a lot of people come here on bikes…and if you can make it safer, that would be wonderful," said Turano.



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she's there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

