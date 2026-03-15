Pinellas DUI wolf pack nets 25 arrests in overnight operation: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — An overnight DUI enforcement operation in Pinellas County resulted in 25 arrests for driving under the influence and more than 100 citations.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said the county-wide “Wolf Pack” operation, conducted with multiple local agencies, ran from Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Deputies also made several other arrests, including felony drug charges, warrant arrests, and violations for driving with a suspended license.

In total, officers issued 130 citations, including speeding, seat belt violations, and open container offenses. The sheriff’s office said the initiative is aimed at targeting impaired drivers, reducing crashes, and raising awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence.