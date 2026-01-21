Pinellas parents share perspectives on recommendations to close, combine, and expand schools

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Yana Maciel calls herself a proud mom. Her son goes to Bay Point Elementary School in St. Pete.

“It’s a beautiful school with amazing teachers,” said Maciel.

She said imagine her shock and surprise learning there could be changes on the way.

Pinellas County Schools said the Superintendent presented recommendations meant to address long-term enrollment trends, ensure responsible use of district resources, and maintain strong, sustainable learning environments.

One recommendation is to create a K-8 school combining Bay Point Elementary and Bay Point Middle to be located on the middle school campus in 2027-28.

The district said Bay Point Elementary currently has a K-5 enrollment of 302 students and a building capacity of 646 student stations, for 47% utilization, while Bay Point Middle currently has an enrollment of 468 students and a building capacity of 1,322 student stations, for 35 percent utilization.

"I wanted all of my children to go to the same school and have it separate from the middle school because they are older kids, and mixing ages is not the best thing for the growing children,” said Maciel.

“In the perspective as far as the little kids, it’s really scary for them, so if I was in their shoes, I would be like no way do I want to be surrounded by teenagers,” said Benjamin Maciel, Yana’s husband.

Other recommendations include closing Cross Bayou Elementary and Disston Academy at the end of the 2025-26 school year.

“I think it would be totally wrong,” said Sara Pitrelli. "That would be the worst mistake they can do.”

Tampa Bay 28 went over to Cross Bayou in Pinellas Park, where current building utilization is 40%.

That’s where we met Pitrelli, who has a grandson at the school.

“This is the first time since he started school that he actually likes a school,” said Pitrelli. “He loves it here. He’s just like grandma, this school’s fantastic.”

The Superintendent said recommendations were not made lightly. A final vote is scheduled for February 24.

There will be several opportunities for families to ask questions at upcoming community meetings:



Bay Point Elementary, Jan. 28, 2026, 5:30 p.m., School Cafeteria

Bay Point Middle, Jan. 29, 2026, 5:30 p.m., School Cafeteria

Oldsmar Elementary, Jan. 26, 2026, 6 p.m., School Cafeteria

Cross Bayou Elementary, Jan. 22, 2026, at 6 p.m. and Feb. 5, 2026, at 6 p.m., School Cafeteria

Disston Academy, Jan. 27, 2026, at 5:00 PM and Feb. 3, 202,6 at 3 p.m., School Cafeteria



Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.

