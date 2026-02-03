No customers injured after car crashed into Clearwater Christmas shop: Officials

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a Clearwater Christmas store Monday.

The City of Clearwater said police and fire crews responded to Robert’s Christmas Wonderland at the 2900 block of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard around 5 p.m. for a vehicle striking a building.

City of Clearwater

Pictures provided by the City of Clearwater show the vehicle struck the building's exterior, causing the windows to shatter.

No one inside the store was injured, Clearwater said.

City of Clearwater

The 69-year-old driver was heading westbound on Gulf-to-Bay when he lost control of his car, crossed three lanes of traffic, and slammed into the side of the building.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.