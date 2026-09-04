Precautionary boil water notice issued for Tarpon Springs customers south of Anclote River

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for City of Tarpon Springs water customers who live south of the Anclote River following a brief low-pressure event in the city's water system on Thursday.

The city said the pressure issue occurred during routine maintenance of the potable water system.

According to the city, water pressure has been fully restored, but the boil water notice has been issued as a standard safety precaution.

City crews are conducting water main flushing and precautionary water sampling, officials said.

Residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing dishes or preparing food. Bottled water may also be used for those activities.

The city said water remains safe for showering and bathing as long as it is not swallowed.

The precautionary boil water notice applies to all city water customers who reside south of the Anclote River.

Officials said residents were notified through a phone alert system. The city will notify customers once the boil water notice has been lifted.