ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Spring break marks the start of a much busier boating season across the Tampa Bay area, and law enforcement officers are reminding boaters that increased traffic on the water also means a greater need for safety.

Officers with the St. Petersburg Police Marine Unit are ramping up patrols as more locals and visitors head out to enjoy the sunshine and waterways.

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Police stress boater safety as traffic picks up on the water

“Spring Break starts our busy boating season for sure,” said Officer Dan Carvin with the St. Pete Police Marine Unit.

Officers say many of those boaters are visitors who may not be familiar with local waterways.

“Tampa Bay is obviously a much bigger body of water than what they’re used to dealing with. We have sand bars and channels,” Officer Carvin said.

Because of that, officers recommend tourists consider chartering a boat with an experienced captain rather than renting one out and operating it themselves.

WFTS

Another major concern this season is sudden weather changes. Officers said they have already responded to situations where conditions worsened quickly after boaters left the dock.

”The biggest thing we’ve run into lately is watching the weather. People leave the dock, and it’s real nice and an hour or two goes by, and it’s not the same conditions they left in,” said Officer Carvin.

The marine unit is also reminding boaters of basic safety requirements. Everyone on board must have a properly fitted jacket, including kayakers and paddle boarders.

When it comes to alcohol, officers said the rules on the water are just as serious as they are on land.

Police stress that the operator of a vessel must be sober at all times.

Officer Dan Carvin said planning ahead, checking the forecast, and following safety rules can help prevent accidents and keep everyone safe on the water.



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. From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.