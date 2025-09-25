PSTA bus drivers react to open-carry rule

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Open carry is now legal in the state of Florida.

Florida law still bans firearms in many locations, like schools, bars, government buildings, and private businesses unless allowed by owner.

But the law doesn't say anything about public transportation, like buses.

"I like it, I like the people, I enjoy it, every day is different," said Jane Buckley who is a bus driver for PSTA.

Buckley said she's felt safe on the job for over two decades, but that's starting to change.

"I'm not comfortable with it. We carry a lot of children, kids, high school kids, middle school kids…unstable people," said Buckley.

She's worried about Floridians now being able to open-carry.

"You never know, you walk out the door, you never know what's going to happen…and now with them being able to bring a gun on the bus, now you really have to worry," said Buckley.

Currently, the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority allows people to open-carry on their buses, but according to their contract, drivers aren't permitted to carry a gun.

It's something John Eckerson is not comfortable with.

"If they get mad at us over something, you never know, they may pull it out on us. We are a sitting duck. There's nothing to protect us," said Eckerson.

April Murphy is a union rep for drivers. She said minors ride on the buses all the time.

"We are partnering with Pinellas County Schools and they aren't allowed on the school buses, so they shouldn't be allowed on ours," said Murphy.

Buckley said she doesn't want people to open-carry on buses, but Murphy told if they are allowed, she wants bus drivers to be able to carry their own gun or have a bullet proof enclosure installed around their seat.

"They are working with us so this is new for all of us. It's going to take a little bit to unfold it all," said Murphy.

PSTA issued a statement stating that they are open to investigating ideas to protect bus drivers and riders, and leadership is meeting face-to-face with employees to address their concerns.

PSTA also said if drivers ever feel unsafe, they can stop the bus and call for help.

Bus drivers said they are hoping PSTA will approve more protections for drivers in the coming weeks.



Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout Pinellas County. From South St. Petersburg to Tarpon Springs, she's there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.