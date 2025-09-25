Hurricane Helene: 1 year later in St. Petersburg's Shore Acres community, people are still rebuilding

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Sometimes anniversaries bring up complicated feelings.

For St. Petersburg’s Shore Acres community, neighbors here are filled with them, as we mark Hurricane Helene’s one-year anniversary.

“It’s I think a combination of emotion,” said Matt Thorn, who lives in Shore Acres.

People are reflecting on what it was like in the immediate aftermath.

“People were just devastated. They were almost just like walking zombies at times because they lost everything,” said Bradley Bell, owner of Islander Market.

"Hurricane Helene last year just blew the neighborhood up,” said Kevin Batdorf, longtime Shore Acres resident and president of the Shore Acres Civic Association.

Reminders of that are everywhere—most evident in the homes on every street.

“That’s the sad part, particularly on the anniversary, is seeing the vacant ones and the ones that are still sitting. And that’s kind of the reminder of what was actually lost,” said Thorn.

So Tampa Bay 28 asked people how they’re doing.

“It’s hard to explain what this neighborhood has gone through,” said Batdorf.

It’s hard to put into words.

“It’s heavy. I think, I think for a lot of people it’s still heavy,” said Thorn.

At Islander Market, it’s the same.

“It’s rough. I mean, we’re still missing probably 50, 60% of the neighborhood,” said Bell.

Over at The Gathering Church, it’s been a long year for them, too.

“Tired. Tired. Hopeful but tired,” said Janice Roth, business administrator at The Gathering Church.

A lot has changed over the past year.

“A lot of people have moved home, but a lot of people haven’t. And a lot of people aren’t coming back,” said Batdorf.

Some people are still living in campers in their yards because repairs have been delayed by either FEMA, permitting issues, or difficulties getting contractors.

“82% of the homes had water in them, and it’s taken a long time. Some people haven’t even started the work yet… There are a lot of properties right now that are what we call zombie properties, people walked away and just gave it back to the bank,” said Batdorf.

People are also working to lift their homes to protect them from future storms.

“We’re looking at transitioning this neighborhood to an elevated neighborhood over the next 10-20 years. So people are looking long-term. The folks that moved back are looking long-term. The folks who’ve moved away, I completely understand. I don’t want to go through that again. I don’t think anybody does,” said Batdorf.

“There’s a lot going on here, and we’re still recovering. It’s going to take some time,” he added.

They just need more time.

Like at The Gathering Church, where the sanctuary was flooded last year.

“To see the walls gone and then all of a sudden you look up and you see water trickling in from the roof… It was just devastating,” said Roth.

“We are hopeful that the next year would be one year we’ll be sort of back together as far as the building is concerned,” said Rev. Dr. Eneyas Freitas, pastor for The Gathering Church.

At Islander Market, Bell had to make repairs to his shop after it flooded.

“We had to rip out the flooring, all the equipment and we lost so much of that stuff,” said Bell.

He somehow managed to find a way to stay open and help people through it all while dealing with his own damage.

“We’re not going anywhere, but it’s definitely tough, but it was touch and go for a while,” said Bell.

Although it’s been a tough year, the neighbors who have chosen to stay shared that the community connection here is stronger than ever before.

“You persevere because of the human connection,” said Thorn.

They have hope that things will continue to get better, one day at a time, together.

"The way people came together and are still coming together to help each other, that’s what community is all about. We have that here,” said Batdorf.

The Gathering Church will host an anniversary dinner on Friday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m.

“This Friday night is going to be a lot of fun, and probably some tears and some smiles and some laughs, but we all still need to heal,” said Roth.

Anyone in the community is welcome, and the food is free.

“We’re cooking for 200. So the first 200, please come and get served. We’re setting up in the fellowship hall. It’s going to be a beautiful evening,” said Roth.

