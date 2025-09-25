Oldsmar teen training to carry on family's Olympic legacy in Judo

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Inside Tampa Florida Judo in Oldsmar, there is a road sign, “one way,” and the Ferguson family has been following those directions for generations.

“There is only one way to do things, and that one way is the right way, and no matter what we are going to do we are going to do it at an excellent level,” said Dr. Rhadi Ferguson, who learned this way of life by his own father and is now teaching it to his kids.

Dr. Ferguson represented the United States in the 2004 Olympics in the sport of Judo. Now, two decades later, his 15-year-old daughter, also named Rhadi, is attempting to take the torch.

“I always say that he’s my hero especially in this aspect, first of all I have his name so that’s a really good thing,” said Rhadi. “Him being an Olympian really pushes me because not a lot of people have an Olympian as their dad or as their parent.”

Dr. Ferguson admits there is a fine line between being a coach and being a dad.

“When we’re in the Dojo I’m coaching, when we leave and we get in the car it’s dad, when we are at home, dad, on the weekends, coaching, but we are starting to get the rhythm with each other,” said Dr. Ferguson.

Rhadi embraces the fact that her dad has already competed at the highest level.

“I mean there is always pressure in whatever I do but pressure makes diamonds,” said Rhadi.

After years of competing and winning nationally, this year Rhadi entered the mat at the international level. In October she will represent her country, alongside her brother, at the Junior World Championships in Peru.

She says her favorite part about the sport is winning.

“That’s my favorite part about Judo and also meeting new people, I love meeting new people from different countries or even from Team USA,” said Rhadi.

Rhadi’s long-term goal is to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. She says she isn’t just following in her father’s footsteps, she’s blazing her own trail.

“There’s a lot of girls who look just like you, who are you, who were you, so I think doing Judo will definitely boost their confidence and make them feel more confident in themselves,” said Rhadi.

“I tell her all the time I’m really proud of her, what she is doing is amazing,” said Dr. Ferguson.



Share Your Story with Robert



We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.

Contact Robert Boyd First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. We all take pride in where we live, and Robert Boyd takes pride in highlighting why we feel that way. Whether it’s people doing good or underrepresented communities that deserve a spotlight, Robert wants to know about them. Just use the form below to reach out to Robert.