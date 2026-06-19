PSTA plans to announce the purchase of two vessels for Tampa Bay Ferry service

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Transit Authority (PSTA) will announce the purchase of two vessels that will form the foundation of the region's new Tampa Bay Ferry service.

On Monday, June 22, PSTA will announce new details about the purchase and share the next phase of renovations and preparations before entering service.

This announcement comes after the previous ferry service, the Cross Bay Ferry, was discontinued at the beginning of 2025. In December 2025, PSTA approved plans to restore the ferry service with new operators.

In April 2026, PSTA announced initial plans to purchase two vessels to get the service back up and running.

The Tampa Bay Ferry service would transport residents between Tampa and St. Petersburg.