Roser Park residents raise concerns over aging Booker Creek seawall

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Residents of one of St. Petersburg’s most historic neighborhoods say they are concerned about the aging seawall along Booker Creek and what it could mean for their community.

The Roser Park neighborhood is among the oldest in St. Petersburg. Images from the early 1900s show Booker Creek flowing through the area with a horse and buggy on the street.

Brett Schuetz said he appreciates the neighborhood’s character and history.

“As you can see, there’s a lot of winding paths. It’s one of the highest points in the city, and it’s just rich with history, and it’s an extremely beautiful neighborhood."

Amid that setting, residents point to the deterioration of the seawall that protects Booker Creek. Standing on the brick surface of Roser Park Drive, neighbors showed spots where the seawall has shifted.

They said the city has made repairs over the years and installed beams to brace the wall. But after what they describe as years of neglect, some residents say the structure has become an eyesore.

“We are watching it crumble before our eyes," said Schuetz.

Residents also raised concerns about a pedestrian bridge that has been blocked off for about three years.

“Who knows what this is? But it doesn’t look good," said Eddie Schrader, pointing to the orange tape on the closed bridge.

Resident Domenico Pontoriero said the bridge covers a sewage line that could also be at risk.

“Then there are other issues like the bridge is actually covering a sewage line that is threatened to fail as well, and if sewage dumps into the creek, then you contaminate not just the creek, but this creek flows out into the bay," Pontoriero said.

Some neighbors said they feel the city is prioritizing newer development projects downtown over maintaining older areas.

“The city’s emphasis these days seems to be more on these shiny tall skyscrapers. They love that. They see dollar signs in their eyes, I guess. And they’ve forgotten about the backbone of this community," said Schrader.

City leaders have discussed options for the Booker Creek seawall for years. A request for comment from the city was pending.



