Senior volunteers needed to help in classrooms in Pinellas and Hillsborough County for the school year

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — As a new school year starts, so does a new call for volunteers to be classroom grandparents. The program is put on by Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay in partnership with Pinellas and Hillsborough County Schools.

It pairs up seniors across our area with students in classrooms to offer literacy help, emotional support and one on one mentorship that can change lives.

A win-win for teachers who might need an extra pair of hands inside the classroom and for seniors who may feel lonely.

But they now need your help and they need 175 new volunteers for this new school year and are looking for classroom grandmas and grandpas.

It's something 72-year-old Christine Powell does every year, and she says volunteering gives back a feeling of purpose in her life.

“Now I'm working in kindergarten and I just love it, I love it because they are our future and it also motivates me to get up out of bed and get dressed and keep my brain active and I learn from them and they learn from me, and also help the teachers int he classroom because they really do need the help," Powell said.

The program is mainly designed to help at Title 1 schools.

Lower-income seniors could also qualify for a small stipend if they decide to become a classroom grandparent.

For more information, reach out to Seniors in Service of Tampa Bay at this link.