Silver Alert issued for missing Palm Harbor woman: PCSO

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Authorities are searching for an 88-year-old Palm Harbor woman last seen driving toward Pasco County on Thursday afternoon.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said Sumathi Kulasingham left her home for a doctor’s appointment and was last spotted near State Road 54 and the Suncoast Parkway a little after 12 p.m. She is driving a 2025 grey Mazda CX-5 with Florida tag 02AJDQ.
Deputies said Kulasingham is affected by memory issues and has been entered into the Florida Crime Information Center as a Missing/Endangered Adult. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.
3 Hillsborough sheriff’s employees arrested in domestic violence cases
Two deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office are on administrative leave without pay, and a cadet has been fired following arrests in separate domestic violence cases over the past three days.