Silver Alert issued for missing Palm Harbor woman: PCSO

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Authorities are searching for an 88-year-old Palm Harbor woman last seen driving toward Pasco County on Thursday afternoon.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said Sumathi Kulasingham left her home for a doctor’s appointment and was last spotted near State Road 54 and the Suncoast Parkway a little after 12 p.m. She is driving a 2025 grey Mazda CX-5 with Florida tag 02AJDQ.

Deputies said Kulasingham is affected by memory issues and has been entered into the Florida Crime Information Center as a Missing/Endangered Adult. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.