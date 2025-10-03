St. Pete City Council accepts nearly $160 million grant for Sunrise St. Pete program

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete City Council voted to accept a nearly $160 million grant to help fund Sunrise St. Pete, the city's long-term recovery efforts from Hurricanes Idalia and Helene.

In August, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved the city's action plan, and St. Pete then presented the grant agreement to the City Council on Oct. 2. The grant funding would support housing, infrastructure, and community recovery.

Once HUD finalizes the grant, the initial programs are expected to launch in 2026, with a focus on residential recovery and infrastructure.

Sunrise St. Pete will help rebuild and raise homes, as well as provide housing assistance for residents.