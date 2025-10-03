Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

St. Pete City Council accepts nearly $160 million grant for Sunrise St. Pete program

St. Petersburg residents consider moving following damage from Hurricane Helene
WFTS
St. Petersburg residents consider moving following damage from Hurricane Helene
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Pete City Council voted to accept a nearly $160 million grant to help fund Sunrise St. Pete, the city's long-term recovery efforts from Hurricanes Idalia and Helene.

In August, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved the city's action plan, and St. Pete then presented the grant agreement to the City Council on Oct. 2. The grant funding would support housing, infrastructure, and community recovery.

Once HUD finalizes the grant, the initial programs are expected to launch in 2026, with a focus on residential recovery and infrastructure.

Sunrise St. Pete will help rebuild and raise homes, as well as provide housing assistance for residents.

A slew of new laws take effect in Florida

Nearly 30 new laws take effect in Florida on Oct. 1. We are highlighting the laws that are generating a lot of attention.

New laws take effect in Florida

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.