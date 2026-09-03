St. Pete man hit, killed by 4 cars while walking on I-275: FHP

ST. PETERSBURG — A St. Petersburg man walking on Interstate 275 in Pinellas County was killed Wednesday night after being hit by four vehicles, troopers said.

Near the 25 milepost, a 39-year-old St. Petersburg man was walking in the inside travel lane of I-275 at about 9 p.m. for an unknown reason, an FHP report stated.

The pedestrian was then struck by all four vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicles involved were an Infiniti QX60, a BMW 320i, a Toyota Corolla and an Infiniti G37.

The driver of the Infiniti, Howard Lee Lockett, II, 29, St. Petersburg, fled the scene, but was returned by a family member, the FHP reported. He was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving a death.

The drivers were not injured during the incident.