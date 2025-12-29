Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
St. Pete offering free Christmas tree pickup through Feb. 9

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg residents can start scheduling free Christmas tree pickups starting on Monday.

According to city officials, residents can request the service by calling the sanitation department or using the “See Click Fix” app. Crews will collect trees at no cost through Feb. 9.

The city encourages residents to remove all decorations, lights, and stands from their trees before placing them at the curb for collection. This seasonal service helps ensure trees are disposed of properly and kept out of landfills when possible.

