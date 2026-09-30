St. Pete police searching for shooting suspect

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — St. Petersburg police are searching for a suspect who shot a victim on Tuesday night, officials said.

The shooting occurred at 1207 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at about 11 p.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said.

Two men who knew each other got into an argument in the parking lot.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg, SPPD police officials said.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect left the scene and is currently being sought by police.