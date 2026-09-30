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St. Pete police searching for shooting suspect

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ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — St. Petersburg police are searching for a suspect who shot a victim on Tuesday night, officials said.

The shooting occurred at 1207 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at about 11 p.m., the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) said.

Two men who knew each other got into an argument in the parking lot.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg, SPPD police officials said.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect left the scene and is currently being sought by police.

Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.

20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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