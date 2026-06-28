St. Pete Pride Parade Draws Large Crowd Despite Funding Challenges

ST. PETE, Fla. — The streets of downtown St. Petersburg came alive with color Saturday as the annual St. Pete Pride Parade drew thousands of supporters, even as organizers face significant financial headwinds.

Despite losing $150,000 in donations in recent years, the event — now the largest Pride celebration in Florida — continues to attract parade-goers from across the state who say the current political climate makes their presence more important than ever.

Financial Pressures Mount

Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, president of St. Pete Pride, acknowledged the financial challenges facing the organization in an interview ahead of Saturday's festivities.

"It's difficult for us to fundraise when people have a problem putting food on their table," Green-Calisch said, pointing to broader economic pressures affecting potential donors.

He also cited political tensions as a contributing factor to the decline in sponsorships.

"A lot of our partners have seen budgets that have shrunk… we have community members that have had to leave the area due to political pressures," Green-Calisch explained.

Community Turnout Remains Strong

But those same challenges appear to be galvanizing support among attendees. Float after float made its way through downtown streets, rallying crowds in a show of solidarity.

David Blend, a St. Petersburg resident who has watched the parade grow over the years, noted the event's remarkable expansion.

"When I was a teenager it was very different, but now it's just blown up," Blend said. "I think it's attributed mostly to our leaders."

He described seeing "an exponential growth in pride every year," adding that the current political climate has made the event even more meaningful: "It attracts a lot of people, and especially with the way the political climate is now."

A Refuge for Self-Expression

The parade draws attendees from well beyond St. Petersburg's city limits. Sierra Green and Quianna Quelch made the drive from Ocala for their second consecutive year, saying the event provides something they can't find closer to home.

"I kind of just feel safe and like, try to express myself here," Quelch said.

Green emphasized the importance of maintaining such spaces despite the financial obstacles: "People need those spaces and they want those spaces if they keep pushing for it despite the massive amount of loss that they're experiencing."

As festivities continued into the evening, organizers said they remain committed to keeping St. Pete Pride going, regardless of the funding challenges ahead.