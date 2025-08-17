St. Pete Sunday Market to move from Ferg's ahead of football season

ST. PETERSBURG., Fla. — The St. Pete Sunday Market just relocated to Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill back in June.

A change that brought more opportunities for local vendors and more support for Ferg's following Hurricane Helene's displacement of the Tampa Bay Rays.

"This has been better for the vendors, more foot traffic, less wind. It's been good for Ferg since losing the Trop. It's been great for St Pete Sunday Market," says Marissa Bishop, owner of Shell + Stone.

Bishop and others have grown to enjoy the higher turnout and foot traffic that comes with being on Central Avenue, but during football season, that traffic will become too much to handle.

"I don't know if anybody's ever been here for football season, but they have their packs, whatever team you are for, you can find that here," says Kody Roussert, CEO of St. Pete is Super Cool, the organizer of the market. "So they get slammed. We can't honestly be here. We'd have to adjust the time to something that wouldn’t have worked."

Roussert and the co-owners of Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill, Mark and Jake Ferguson, worked to find a new solution.

"We're actually going to do a Wednesday night market. So we're going to start up a night market on the first Wednesday, and that's going to be from 6 to 10 every first Wednesday here at Ferg," says Roussert.

The first Wednesday market will be on October 1st, and the Sunday market will relocate to the St. Pete History Museum.

Our weekends are bread and butter with football. We got packed Friday, Saturday, Sunday with football, but Wednesdays there's not much going on," says Jake Ferguson, "So anything to bring in more people, more vendors is good for us. We can get some people eating, drinking, having a good time.

The first Sunday Market at the History museum will be on Sep 21.