PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — What was once a symbol of hurricane destruction is now inspiring creativity. Local artist, Dee Sheppard, is transforming pieces of the old Tropicana Field roof, torn off during Hurricane Milton, into unique works of art.

With opening day fast approaching at Tropicana Field, Sheppard’s project brings a positive spin to the stadium's recent renovations. The old roof is now being repurposed into a one-of-a-kind artwork that Sheppard makes inside her St. Petersburg home.

WATCH full story by Keely McCormick

St. Petersburg artist turns damaged Tropicana field roof into art

“Taking things that would normally end up in a landfill and turning it into art it was kind of a natural thing. I could take something that’s really iconic, that roof, and turn it into something positive to come from the whole situation,” Sheppard said.

Her focus on reusing discarded materials is not limited to the Trop. She has long been passionate about reducing waste while creating meaningful art for the community.

Sheppard said, “I was frustrated with the amount of waste going into landfills, and I was like, there’s got to be something we can do with it.”

Sheppards' project also carries a personal mission to empower young women. She is donating the proceeds from her artwork to Girls on the Run. It is a local non-profit that encourages girls to be healthy and confident through running and life skills programs.

Sheppard said, “To be able to donate that money to another organization that I really believe in. It just all made sense.”

So far, Sheppard has raised around $8,000 for the organization. She hopes her work not only benefits the nonprofit but also inspires young women to follow their passions.

Sheppard said, “I am a woman doing woodworking, which is not a stereotypical common path…. I like the idea that yeah, girls can get that confidence to do what they want to do. Doesn’t matter if it is stereotypical or not.”

Click here to see more of Sheppard's art.



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. From finding savings to help navigate the price of paradise, to the safety of our roads, and even the latest medical breakthroughs; Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your day. Share your ideas with Keely below.