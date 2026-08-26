St. Petersburg police officer fired after domestic battery arrest: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — A St. Petersburg Police Officer was terminated on Tuesday after he was arrested in February for domestic battery against his wife.

Curtis Wright was fired on Tuesday.

He was sworn as a St. Petersburg Police Department officer in April of 2010.

He was assigned to the Uniform Patrol Bureau.

On Feb. 15, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Wright for domestic battery.

He was on parental leave at the time and was placed on administrative leave until his criminal court proceedings and Office of Professional Standards investigations concluded.

On June 25, the State Attorney's Office filed a No Information letter. Meaning, the state decided not to prosecute.

Chief Anthony Holloway convened a Command Review Board to review allegations that Officer Curtis Wright committed a domestic battery against his wife.

The board reviewed his case and terminated Wright for violating the following city of St. Petersburg Rules and Regulations of Personnel Management System:



Unlawful or improper conduct either on or off the job, which an employee knows or reasonably should know could negatively affect the employee's relationship to the job, fellow workers, reputation, or goodwill in the community.

Conviction or guilt of a felony or a misdemeanor of the first or second degree as defined by Florida Statutes, of federal criminal law, or any violation of a city rule, policy and/or ordinance involving moral turpitude, irrespective of the initiation or result of a criminal proceeding, while either on or off the job.