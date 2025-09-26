St. Petersburg residents reflect on one year of recovery since Hurricane Helene

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been one year since Hurricane Helene devastated the Tampa Bay Area, and many areas are still recovering.

"Just watched the water creep up…by 9:30, I had already about a half an inch in the house just kept rising," said Matt Thorn, who lives in Shore Acres.

Matt Thorn is one of the many people who lost their homes during Hurricane Helene one year ago.

"Terrifying. You kind of look around now, walking down the street...I go for my run every morning and houses are vacant and it just reminds you of the devastation that it experienced," said Thorn.

Thorn was able to save a few pictures of his family from the floodwaters.

"I know it’s just stuff you know, but like I lost pictures of my grandmother... I lost things that I’ve had that have been in my family for decades if not over 100 years," said Thorn.

Shore Acres was one of the hardest hit communities when it came to flooding.

"I came home and I cried when I crossed that bridge after returning from the evacuation… seeing everybody’s contents of their homes in piles and it was a very eerie feeling," said Elena Rogachevsky.

Twelve months later, people are still not back in their homes.

"It's not a snap of a finger, it takes time to get reimbursements from FEMA, it takes time to get permits, it takes time to do all of these things so you’re in this perpetual state of almost a limbo," said Thorn.

But St. Pete has made progress. The city has been working to harden infrastructure since Hurricane Helene, including installing an aqua-fence at a critical lift station and improving wastewater treatment plants.

St. Pete Fire Rescue is getting three new water rescue vehicles to use during future storms.

The city also announced it will be receiving $159 million in grant money to support long-term recovery efforts

"The programs expected to launch are residential recovery and elevation programs and our disaster relief reimbursement program," said St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch.

Thorn and Rogachevsky are also doing all they can to help neighbors.

They started a relief market and grille right after Hurricane Helene. Thorn now operates the market year-round out of a new trailer.

Through all of the devastation, Thorn and Rogachevsky said they’ve found a silver lining.

"Now there’s this sensation on almost a brotherhood but a community sense," said Rogachevsky.

"I’m grateful for the connections that I’ve made and the friends that I’ve made in the community and that’s why I have every intention of staying here," said Thorn.

While St. Pete still has a long way to go, city leaders said the community is resilient and has made a lot of progress.



