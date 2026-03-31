St. Petersburg releases timeline for Historic Gas Plant redevelopment proposal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg has released a tentative 2026 timeline for reviewing and selecting a proposal to redevelop the Historic Gas Plant District.

City staff have completed initial evaluations of developer submissions, which are now available on the city’s website.

The 2026 proposal submissions are the following:

Those reviews will be sent to Mayor Ken Welch for consideration.

In April, the first phase of an Urban Land Institute study will begin, reviewing past studies, community feedback and other research.

The city will also host a public meeting at the Coliseum in April for residents to meet shortlisted developers, followed by a 30-day public input period.

In May, city administrators will complete a strengths and weaknesses analysis of the proposals.

Applications will also open for the Community Benefits Advisory Council Project Committee (CBAC), with member selections expected later that month, pending city council approval.

Mayor Welch is expected to make a final proposal selection in June after public meetings and review. The chosen proposal will then be vetted by the CBAC and the city council.

In July, the CBAC plans two meetings, one with public comment and one for members only, prior to contract negotiations with city staff.

Additional updates and public engagement opportunities are expected later this year.