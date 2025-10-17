Sun Drunk is a fun new shop for stylish moms on St. Pete Beach's Corey Avenue

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — A couple of years ago, Cat Lepetit returned from a long, lovely beach day and felt a little...different.

"I felt sun drunk," she said. "I was like, I love that name. I'm going to use that name to fix every problem I have at the beach as a mom."

So this French-born supermom did just that, pivoting from a small vendor at area markets to a vibrant brick-and-mortar newcomer on St. Pete Beach's Corey Avenue.

Sun Drunk (409 Corey Ave, St Pete Beach) sells locally made sundresses (Fashion to the Rescue) and bikinis (Bikini Blonde), her own line of SPF products plus Turkish towels that don't bring sand back into the car.

The colorful good vibes are free.

Lepetit's store — along with the newly revitalized historic Beach Theatre — is a major boost for Corey Avenue, which is still on the comeback trail after last year's brutal storm season.

Lepetit feels like big crowds will head back to Corey Avenue any day now.

"I believe 100 percent — 2,000 percent! — that it's going to happen soon," she says.

For more on Sun Drunk, go here.

