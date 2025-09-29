Suspicious device shuts down part of Ulmerton Road in Largo, police investigating

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department said they are investigating reports of a suspicious device on Ulmerton Road.

Police said the device shut down eastbound lanes of Ulmerton Road between Belcher Road and 66th Street while authorities investigate the area. The Tampa police Department Bomb Squad is also on the scene.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes during this time as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.