Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly & Tony Jacobson talk TV at Great American Teach-In in Palm Harbor

The national program gives kids a glimpse at possible careers
Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly &amp; Tony Jacobson talk TV at Great American Teach-In in Palm Harbor. The national program gives kids a glimpse at possible careers.
Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly & Tony Jacobson talk TV at Great American Teach-In
use for web.png
Posted

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly and Tony Jacobson showed up to Curlew Creek Elementary School in Palm Harbor with a TV satellite truck, a fancy camera, and a whole lotta wisdom.

"The kids say this is their favorite day of the year," says teacher Linda Peterson.

WATCH: Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly & Tony Jacobson talk TV at Great American Teach-In in Palm Harbor

Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly & Tony Jacobson talk TV at Great American Teach-In

Every November, schools all over Tampa Bay and the country host the Great American Teach-In, a national program that pairs grown-ups with cool jobs and kids with inquiring minds.

Sean and Tony taught six different classes of grade-schoolers how a live shot works — both in front of (that was Sean) and behind the camera (Tony took care of that).

Students got to rock the microphone, tour the inside of the satellite truck and see themselves hamming it up on TV.

When one of the sessions was over, a 5th-grader told Sean she had made up her mind about her future career:

"I want to be a news anchor."


Share Your Story with Sean

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.
Contact Sean Daly

.

State report: Dementia patient left in freezer '20 to 30' minutes after employee found him there alive

William Eugene Ray, who had dementia, got out of bed and left his room just after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 26.

Patient left in freezer '20 to 30' minutes after employee found him: report

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.