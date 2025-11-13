Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly & Tony Jacobson talk TV at Great American Teach-In in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly and Tony Jacobson showed up to Curlew Creek Elementary School in Palm Harbor with a TV satellite truck, a fancy camera, and a whole lotta wisdom.

"The kids say this is their favorite day of the year," says teacher Linda Peterson.

Every November, schools all over Tampa Bay and the country host the Great American Teach-In, a national program that pairs grown-ups with cool jobs and kids with inquiring minds.

Sean and Tony taught six different classes of grade-schoolers how a live shot works — both in front of (that was Sean) and behind the camera (Tony took care of that).

Students got to rock the microphone, tour the inside of the satellite truck and see themselves hamming it up on TV.

When one of the sessions was over, a 5th-grader told Sean she had made up her mind about her future career:

"I want to be a news anchor."



Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

