Tampa Bay Rays fans and local businesses celebrate the team's return to Tropicana Field after 18 months

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Major League Baseball is back, and for the Tampa Bay Rays, the 2026 season marks a long-awaited return to Tropicana Field.

After starting the season on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals, the team will head back to St. Petersburg to play under a newly repaired roof, 18 months after Hurricane Milton shredded the stadium.

The return of baseball to the Trop is a major boost for local businesses like Ferg's Sports Bar and Grill, located just steps from the stadium. While the venue was closed for repairs, the sports bar missed out on the crowds for 81 home games.

"It's a blessing. We're very happy to be a baseball city. We feel very blessed, and you know, I don't know if everyone understands how big of a deal it is to have Major League Baseball in your city, so it's just a great experience for us. Obviously, we love having fans from all over experience something different," Jake Ferguson said.

Even with the Rays starting the season out of town, fans packed Ferg's to celebrate Opening Day. Die-hard Rays fan Cole Smith attended the watch party with his girlfriend.

"I've come to Ferg's since I was a kid. My parents used to take us down here, season tickets in '09. We come here for every game, after every game, just having a good time, man. Ferg's is awesome," Cole Smith said.

"It's like a holiday to me. It's like a tradition every year. Opening day is like the start of summer almost. So I just love it. It's the best," Smith said.

When asked if Opening Day should be a paid holiday, Smith did not hesitate.

"Absolutely, 100%, 100%," Smith said.

While excitement surrounds the start of the 2026 season, the potential future relocation of the Rays still looms over businesses near Tropicana Field. Ferguson said the bar is taking things one game at a time.

"We have them for the next 3 years, so that's really what we're gonna focus on, at least the next 3 years. We're hoping that they stay, you know, and it would mean the world to us if they did. If they didn't, we're just gonna continue to support the Rays in every way we can, but we would love to see them across the street for the next 30 years," Ferguson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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. Blake Phillips is based in Hillsborough County and shares stories from all over the Tampa Bay area. From public services to tourism, he wants to know about the things that matter to you. Use the form below to reach out to Blake and start a conversation.