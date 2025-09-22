Tarpon Springs businesses reflect on rebounding nearly one year after Hurricane Helene

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Nearly 365 days ago, Hurricane Helene made a significant impact on parts of Tarpon Springs. However, businesses now say they've rebounded and are finally getting back to normal.

The aftermath of Helene was something that some people had never seen before. As the storm hit, our Tampa Bay 28 crew was on the scene.

For many, the recovery process was simply overwhelming. Families and businesses were left rebuilding for months.

"Devastation. I just walked in, and everything is wet,” said Nancy Williams in September 2024 after the storm. "They said the water was four feet deep in every one of our stores, and all the clothing is wet. Everything is ruined."

Williams works down at the Sponge Docks. She walked our crew through the damage a day after the storm.

Now, fast-forward to today: it's a night-and-day difference.

"We started in one store, and by the end of the day, you're just like sore,” said Williams on Monday. “We're dragging stuff out of the stores, we’re picking stuff up, and we're thinking how is this ever going to get back together?”

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O’Connell followed up with Williams nearly a year later.

She said it was all hands on deck to get back to normal.

WFTS

"Took us like eight weeks of being here every single day, seven days a week, and just hard work,” said Williams.

Just down the street, Demetrios Salivaras felt the same pain.

"It looked like someone had lifted the restaurant, turned it upside down, and then turned it backside up,” he said.

Salivaras owns Dimitri's on the Water.

He said it was hard at first, and he didn't know if they could make it.

"It was nothing I've ever seen in my lifetime ever on the Sponge Docks,” said Salivaras. “You cried for four or five days, and then after that, you just put your head down and went to work."

WFTS

The hard work and resiliency are clear as businesses bounced back. Businesses are now reminding tourists and locals. Despite the devastation, they're still standing.

"Come back,” said Salivaras. “Come back because it's better than ever."



Mary O'Connell

