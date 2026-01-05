Tarpon Springs marks 120 years of Epiphany traditions with Blessing of the Fleet

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs is preparing for its 120th Epiphany Day celebration, an annual event that draws thousands of visitors and highlights the community’s deep religious roots.

Before the world-famous Epiphany cross dive, another long-standing tradition took place on Monday with the Blessing of the Fleet along the Sponge Docks.

Tarpon Springs has long been known as a fishing village where sponges were once the primary catch. Mike Kouskotis said that industry is what brought many Greek families to the area.

“Sponging had a high mortality rate, and what you do is before the season starts, they would bless the fleet to hope that they would have a good harvest and come back healthy," said Kouskotis.

Hundreds gathered along the docks Monday as leaders from the Greek Orthodox Church used holy water to bless the boats and members of the community.

“Water has always been sacred to the Greek immigrants who arrived in Tarpon Springs at the beginning of the 20th century," said Mayor John Koulianos during the ceremony.

The ceremony serves as a lead-up to Tuesday’s Epiphany celebration, which includes the well-known dive for a wooden cross.

“It’s a rite of passage in this community for young men of the orthodox faith," said Kouskotis.

More than 70 young men are expected to dive into Spring Bayou on Tuesday. The diver who retrieves the cross is said to receive a year of blessings and good fortune.

Luc Boillot retrieved the cross last year and said the experience was unforgettable.

“After I caught the cross, I was feeling joyful. It was a rush. I felt like I was on top of the world," the UCF student said.

Two of his uncles retrieved the cross years ago, and now one of his cousins hopes to continue the family tradition.

“That’s the goal. Only god knows what’s there for me," said Maximos Theophilopoulos.

This year marks the 120th Epiphany celebration in Tarpon Springs, considered the largest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere.

“Just to be in the water and get to witness the event is an amazing blessing. And just to keep the tradition going is an amazing opportunity," said Theophilopoulos.



