Tarpon Springs PD warns of scammer impersonating police chief

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Tarpon Springs Police Department (TSPD) said Thursday it has received a report a scammer is impersonating the police chief.

TSPD said the scammer is impersonating Chief Jeffrey Young and called a citizen, claiming they were under investigation. Officials said Chief Young does not make calls of that nature.

Police are warning citizens to watch for unexpected calls, texts, or emails about investigations, warrants, or unpaid citations, and pressure to call back at the number they provide.

Authorities said before calling any number back, you should look it up independently.

If you are wondering if a call is legit, call Tarpon Springs Police dispatch at 727-938-2849, Option 1.