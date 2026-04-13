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Tarpon Springs police investigate deadly shooting: TSPD

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TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A man was killed and another critically injured Sunday after a shooting in Tarpon Springs.

Police said officers responded to the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue around 4 p.m. Two men were taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, with one pronounced dead and the other hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators believe the incident was isolated and said there is no known threat to the public. Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them as the investigation continues.

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