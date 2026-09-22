PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFTS) — For years, alleyways have become eyesores in the neighborhoods of South St. Pete.

Now one neighborhood association is taking a stand and working to keep the community clean.

WATCH: New project to keep alleyways clean begins in South St. Pete

New project to keep alleyways clean begins in South St. Pete

"It wasn’t terrible but it was irritating, yeah," said Jerry Jones.

Jones has lived near in alleyway in South St. Pete for 15 years … and said dumping has been a big problem.

"People come by and drop off furniture and just drop it in the alleyways. They basically don't live here but they drop stuff off," said Jones.

This is an issue that’s plagued St. Pete neighborhoods for decades.

"When I first came to this neighborhood ten years ago, there was trash in every alley," said Brian Peret.

Jerry Jones said trash isn’t the only problem.

"It attracts the rats, the mouses and all of that … the animals come out more," Jones said.

Brian Peret lives in South St. Pete and met me at an alley along 13th St. South.

He’s seen alleyways fill with trash for years.

"There could be garbage piled up for weeks and months. I wish I could say this is an isolated incident, but this is just an illustrative representative of things I see out here," said Peret.

People who live in South St. Pete said the goal is for their alleyways to look clean, without trash or furniture scattered around ... and an area they can be proud of.

The Fruitland Heights Neighborhood Association is trying to help with the issue. The association partnered with a local artist to put up signs along alleyways encouraging people to keep St. Pete clean.

"It’ll make people think before they dump their garbage, I hope," said Jones.

"It may seem small but it can have a real effect," said Peret.

Neighborhood leaders installed the first round of signs about a month ago, and while people are optimistic that they will help, Peret said everyone needs to come together to make a difference.

"If each one of us focuses on keeping our side of the street clean and then helping a neighbor, if we do that, this whole world will be clean," said Peret.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.