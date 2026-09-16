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Ten-vehicle Largo crash sends four people to the hospital: LPD

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LARGO, FLA. — A 10-vehicle crash in Largo sent four people to the hospital on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

The Largo Police Department (LPD) responded to the crash in the 13000 block of 66th Street North just before 7:45 a.m.

Four people were taken to area hospitals, with three suffering bodily injuries. One was life-threatening, LPD officials said.

Six people refused medical treatment.

LPD traffic investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash, but preliminary information indicated that impairment was not a factor.

Northbound lanes of 66th Street North will be closed for a portion of Wednesday as the investigation continues.

LPD is rerouting traffic at 126th Avenue North and is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

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