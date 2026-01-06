The Baking Soldier in Tarpon Springs is a sweet way to celebrate Epiphany

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — She's an award-winning baker, a chocolatier, a Navy veteran, and one of the most inventive culinary talents in Tampa Bay.

Hayley Johnson, owner of the Baking Soldier in Tarpon Springs, will be a popular stop for locals and tourists alike during the annual Epiphany celebration.

She'll be giving away free bottles of water to revelers and selling white chocolate, milk chocolate, and dark chocolate crosses.

"Epiphany is one of the things I love best about Tarpon Springs," she says. "I'm paying homage to the Greek community. This is their celebration, and I'm their neighbor."

Right across the street from the famous St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Hayley's sweet shop also excels at key lime pies, in-demand delights that find their way onto family tables and local restaurant tables.

"At Thanksgiving, my pies were in how many people's homes?" she says. "That's just an amazing feeling."

Like a lot of us, Hayley's life has been filled with challenging moments, including homelessness and abusive relationships. But baking has always been a safe haven, and she'd like to turn her success into a means of helping others.

After leaving the military, Hayley had trouble finding resources to help her and her family. So she's starting a female veterans association for those in need. "That's why I'm doing all of this," she says.

