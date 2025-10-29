ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay's top chefs and restaurants will show off their skills this Saturday and Sunday at the Savor St. Pete Food & Wine Festival at Vinoy Park.

The Cake Girl will serve her desserts at Savor St. Pete Food & Wine Festival this weekend

Guests can roam the park and sample food and drink from dozens of locations. There will also be cooking demonstrations, mixology pairings, and more.

One of the talents featured will be Kristina Lavallee, aka the Cake Girl, the celebrity chef whose decadent desserts have made her a worldwide star.

The Puerto Rican-born star — one of many Hispanic talents being celebrated at this year's event — will be serving an array of whimsically created cupcakes, including a churro-inspired version with spiced cake and cinnamon-sugar cream cheese icing.

Other restaurants represented will include Elliott Aster, Chef & the Baker, Melting Pot, Birch & Vine.

The event starts at noon each day.

Tickets start at $120 and can be purchased here.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28's "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks.

