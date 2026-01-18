Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic alert: Nightly lane closures coming to I-275 in St. Pete: FDOT

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Drivers on southbound I-275 in St. Petersburg should prepare for nightly lane closures over the next two nights.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said crews are working to realign lanes along a busy stretch of the highway.

FDOT said the closures will take place between Roosevelt Boulevard (Exit 30) and 38th Avenue North (Exit 25). Crews will be working around the clock, but the closures are scheduled nightly from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

FDOT advises drivers to stay alert and expect possible delays during the overnight work.

