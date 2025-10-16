Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TRAFFIC: Depression at U.S. 19 and Curlew Road in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County said a depression has formed at U.S. 19 and Curlew Road.

Florida Department of Transportation contractors are working to repair the road and expected to complete repairs by midnight Thursday.

Officials said as of Thursday afternoon:

  • Westbound lanes of Curlew Road are closed west of U.S. 19.
  • Northbound U.S. 19 curb lane is closed in the area.
  • Southbound U.S. 19 left-turn lane to Curlew Road is closed.

The closures are also causing significant delays for northbound traffic on U.S. 19, Pinellas County said.

This is a developing story.

