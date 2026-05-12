PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It's been almost a year and a half since Hurricane Helene devastated Treasure Island,

As we get closer to the beginning of hurricane season, Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton, who covers St. Pete and South Pinellas, spoke to people on the island about how much more work needs to be done.

WATCH: Treasure Island receives funding for infrastructure improvements

Treasure Island receives funding for infrastructure improvements

"It was heartbreaking, it was like a place I’ve never seen… the sand was six feet high right here. It was tough," said Carrie Auerbach, with Treasure Island Adopt-A-Beach.

Auerbach said that she remembers what it was like to see Treasure Island after Hurricane Helene.

"I’ll always miss that Treasure Island, but I also know that progress is what is needed," she said.

And progress is still underway.

"I think that any amount of progress for Treasure Island is fabulous..If you hear the noises in the background, that’s construction," said Auerbach.

"You drive through today, and you see it's definitely not perfect, but it's amazing to see the progress that has happened," said Tammy Vasquez, Treasure Island Commissioner.

There’s still some work that needs to be done on Treasure Island, but city leaders said they are proud of the recovery that has taken place so far.

There are still many vacant lots and homes on the island, but the sound of construction fills the streets.

"If you look in the past at other cities like Fort Myers and Naples through Ian, it takes time," said Vasquez.

Also on the list of projects is the island’s stormwater infrastructure.

The city just received $1.6 million in federal funding to repair and improve the island’s drainage system.

"Even a big Summer storm, we have some pretty big storms, we can get a lot of damage, and this is all to help that… to get electric back on, to get our wastewater out of here, draining from the roads quicker," said Vasquez.

Auerbach now spends her time replanting the native plants that were uprooted during the storm.

"Every plant we plant is native, and they are wind and sand-tolerant, so they can take the hot Summer heat," said Auerbach.

Resident, Tom Lance, said some progress has been made because the community came together to make a difference…and he hopes it doesn’t stop there as we enter the 2026 hurricane season.

"We can’t come to a point of stagnation and say, well, we’ve done a good job, and the job is done. The job is never done. You have to oil the squeaky wheel," said Lance.



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Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.