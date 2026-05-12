Pinellas school leaders to give update on weapons detection system after ending pilot program early

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — In April, Pinellas County Schools implemented a new pilot program to explore the latest technology for detecting weapons.

It was described as a non-invasive screening tool, essentially a version of a metal detector —though more high-tech—combining sensor technology and artificial intelligence to detect concealed weapons.

The pilot program was implemented at two high schools to test the equipment— Gibbs High School and Palm Harbor University High School.

Pinellas County Schools

After training staff, it was deployed on April 7 and was supposed to last until the end of the school year.

Leaders decided to cut it short and end the pilot program after only 10 days, following feedback from students and parents that lines were too long and there were too many false alarms.

These issues were especially prevalent at Palm Harbor University High School.

On April 12, the district will provide an update at a workshop about what they’ve learned and recommendations for future use.

According to information that will be discussed at Tuesday’s workshop, the district cites that the pilot program showed a need for more trained staff to efficiently run the system, the technology’s sensitivity had to be adjusted, and there were student flow issues with long lines.

At this point, leaders are not considering a large-scale deployment of this system and will consider purchasing two units to deploy randomly as needed.

The workshop begins at 9:30 a.m. on April 12.



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. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything related to education and public health for Tampa Bay 28. If you have a story you want to share, send Larissa a message below.