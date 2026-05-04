PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — We all know non-profit organizations require our support to help people in need.

During the holiday season, that’s top of mind.

WATCH full story by Larissa Scott

Non-profit organizations need more support in spring and summer months

However, this time of year, it just isn’t, and many people forget about lending a helping hand.

“During the summer, when school is out, the need for food increases and the need for volunteers increases as well,” said Karen Rae, executive director of Positive Impact St. Pete.

Positive Impact St. Pete is a group that addresses whole food nutrition and the immediate hunger need.

“We believe that whole foods, nutritious foods, are not just a privilege, so to speak, but a fundamental right. If someone is hungry, we are going to make sure that they have groceries today,” said Rae.

Tampa Bay 28 asked Rae why it’s so much more difficult for them to serve the community during the spring and summer months.

“That is because a lot of the snow birds who volunteer are up north, kids are out of school, families that volunteer take vacations, and it’s also very hot,” said Rae.

While the number of donations and volunteers drastically slows down this time of year, the need does not.

“We have a drive-thru distribution event. It requires around 70 volunteers every single Saturday to ensure that our neighbors have the groceries that they need to put dinner on the table for their children,” said Rae.

Positive Impact St. Pete feeds around 700 to 800 families every Saturday, and that will increase once kids are out of school at the end of the month and families need even more food.

This isn’t an issue that’s unique to Positive Impact, though. It's the same story almost everywhere, happening to many non-profits with organizations running short.

Although it’s difficult, organizations like Positive Impact St. Pete still do their best to help as many people as possible because so many families need the support.

“It’s an amazing feeling to have a single mom pull down her car window and say, 'I am so grateful that you are here this weekend because if it were not for you, I’m not sure how I would be able to feed my children this week,” said Rae.

If you want to help, reach out to your favorite non-profit. Whether you’re giving your money or your time, it’ll make a big difference.

“Our community can come out and serve along with us to ensure that our neighbors have food on their dinner tables. And we need donations because it costs to operate our organization, so if there are corporations that want to become a sponsor, we would love to speak with them,” said Rae.



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. Larissa Scott stays on top of everything related to education and public health for Tampa Bay 28. If you have a story you want to share, send Larissa a message below.