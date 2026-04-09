TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Rob Richute and Thomas Schooley, aka Shooter and the Professor.

Two Tampa Bay Lightning fans — smart, funny dudes with day jobs — who have tapped into the pure passionate joy of being a Bolts fan.

WATCH: 'We the Thunder' fan podcast unites the passionate Tampa Bay Lightning community

'We the Thunder' fan podcast unites the passionate Tampa Bay Lightning community

Their laid-back, everyone 's-invited, wildly enjoyable podcast, "We the Thunder," is closing in on 250 shows and has amassed a rich community of men and women, old and young.

"That's all attributed to the Lightning," says Schooley about their show's diverse fanbase.

"The Lightning have done things the right way," says Shooter about why the Bolts have such a stronghold on this town's love and devotion.

"Consistency," adds Schooley.

Nine straight years in the playoffs. A live arena experience that's second to none (it's also nice to be cool inside when it's hot outside).

"We have an ownership group that has put a lot of money into the community," says Schooley.

"This is how you build a team," adds Shooter. "Now you're seeing one, two, dare I say three generations of Lightning fans."

On "We the Thunder," the fellas will feature special guests (many with insider scoop), talk a lil' X's and O's, bust each other's chops and just provide a cozy hangout for whoever wants to stop by and have some fun.

For more on "We the Thunder," go here.

For more Sean Daly stories, follow him on Instagram at @seandalytv.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.