CLEARWATER, Fla. — Fans of The Monkees will have a chance to relive some of the band's biggest hits when Micky Dolenz performs Sunday in Clearwater.

Dolenz, the last surviving member of the legendary pop group, is bringing his "Songs and Stories" tour to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre. The show features classic Monkees favorites, including "I'm a Believer," "Last Train to Clarksville," and "Daydream Believer," along with personal stories from his decades-long career in music and television.

Watch interview with Tampa Bay 28's Erik Waxler

Micky Dolenz bringing Monkees hits to Clearwater

During a recent interview with Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler, Dolenz reflected on the band's enduring popularity nearly 60 years after The Monkees first appeared on television. He said he continues to be amazed by the connection fans have with the music and the memories it evokes.

The Monkees became one of the biggest acts of the 1960s, selling millions of records and earning a devoted fan base that spans generations.

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Dolenz's Clearwater performance is scheduled for Sunday evening at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.