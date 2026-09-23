Woman jailed for disorderly conduct after iced coffee isn't ready at Wawa: LPD

LARGO, FLA. — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested for disorderly conduct after she became upset in a Wawa store that her iced coffee wasn’t ready, officials said.

The Largo Police Department arrested 57-year-old Demetria Jones.

Jones was in the Wawa, 15708 U.S. 19 North, when she became upset because staff had to refill the iced coffee and the beverage was not readily available at her request, a police report stated.

When she began arguing with other customers over the issue, an assistant general manager attempted to calm the situation.

But Jones shoved her cup in the face of the manager, nearly hitting him and called him a derogative name, the report stated.

She then walked into the vestibule of the store and threw the cup of ice hitting the wall and glass doors.

She then went to a fast-food restaurant to order an iced coffee, the report stated.

Jones was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a $150 bond.