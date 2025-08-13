Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
World War II Veteran Donald Earle celebrates 100th Birthday

Donald Earle celebrated his 100th birthday on Aug. 12. His friends reached out to ABC Action News, asking us to come out to his birthday party at a bowling alley in Largo.
