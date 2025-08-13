World War II Veteran Donald Earle celebrates 100th Birthday

- Donald Earle celebrated his 100th birthday on Aug. 12.
- His friends reached out to ABC Action News, asking us to come out to his birthday party at a bowling alley in Largo.
- Donald is a World War II veteran who served in the Navy.
