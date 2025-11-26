ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ronalee Klase makes it her mission to remember and honor veterans.

“If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have our freedoms,” said Klase.

Wreath sponsors for Wreaths Across America at Bay Pines needed as deadline fast approaches

She’s the coordinator for Wreaths Across America for Bay Pines. Tampa Bay 28 met her in St. Pete, where she shared her passion for the project.

“You can sponsor one wreath. You can sponsor five wreaths. You can sponsor 100 wreaths,” said Klase.

During Wreaths Across America each year, wreaths are placed on graves at Bay Pines National Cemetery.

But this year, Klase said they’re well short of their goal.

“The more sponsored wreaths we get, the more wreaths we can lay,” said Klase. "Right now, we’re at approximately 4,500 wreaths. There’s approximately 35,000 gravesites out there.”

Stephen Ray is a retired staff sergeant from the Army. He’s volunteered in the past.

"It means something to recognize their service,” said Ray. “It’s important, not just me as a service member, but to show others that you respect this nation. It may not be perfect, but it’s all we’ve got right now.”

With the countdown to this year’s wreath placement on December 13 and an essential deadline days away, Klase hopes the community can come together for our nation’s heroes.

“Let’s sponsor. Let’s remember the veterans,” she said. “Let’s make everybody feel like we honored them, we cared for them.”

The deadline to sponsor a wreath is December 1. For more information, click here.



Mary O'Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.